'Where did all my money go?' — 4 simple steps for tracking your finances
The Inbetweeners share straightforward tips for assessing — and improving — your financial situation.
Whether you're looking to pay down debt, plan a trip, or simply feel more in control of your finances, it all starts with understanding where your money is going right now. In this video from the CBC Creator Network, entrepreneurs Mallory Rowan and Josh Reyes, also known as The Inbetweeners, share four simple steps to help you track your money and take stock of your overall finances — so you can set yourself up for future success.
