Video
What's your fantasy? A sexologist explains how to pinpoint and explore your sexual desires
From ‘strangers in the night’ to ‘powerplay’, Shannon Boodram breaks down some of the most common types of fantasies.
Shannon Boodram breaks down some of the most common types of fantasies
For many of us, being comfortable enough to be ourselves in the bedroom seems like an arduous task in itself, so the thought of adding roleplay or cosplay into the mix can be straight up overwhelming. But sexologist Shannon Boodram assures us that it doesn't have to be that way — once we're able to pinpoint our fantasies and put them into words, it's easier to vocalize them to our partners. According to Boodram, most people's fantasies actually overlap in some way, and they tend to fall into one (or more!) of these five common categories:
- Strangers in the night
- Let 'em watch
- Powerplay
- Private dancer
- The hunger game
Check out the video to learn more about these favoured types of fantasy play, and hear Shannon's strategies for exploring them in your own relationship.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.