Video
Uncomfortable with your partner's porn consumption? Here's how to get on the same page
Sexologist Shannon Boodram has tips for navigating that conversation.
While porn consumption has become fairly ubiquitous in the digital age (the popular website Pornhub reported that there were over 200,000 videos viewed via its service each minute in 2018), it continues to be a point of tension in some relationships — especially when one partner is into it and the other, well, isn't. As sexologist Shannon Boodram explains, watching porn, together or separately, can be a healthy part of any relationship, as long as all parties are on the same page. Check out the video to hear Boodram's best tips for tackling this tricky subject and finding a solution that satisfies both parties.
