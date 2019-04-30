Turn a plain piece of fabric into a fun, fringe-covered throw pillow with this simple sewing project
Customize the colour and shape for a totally unique look that comes together in a few stitches.
Throw pillows are one of those ever-elusive decorative items — we seem to always be searching for them, but can rarely find the right fit for our space with the right price tag. That's why we decided to take things into our own hands with this simple sewing project. Starting with a plain piece of fabric in the colour and shape of your choice, this DIY outlines how to create a totally personalized pillow — and cover it in on-trend fringe — in just a few stitches. Check out the video below to see how it's done, then scroll down for full instructions.
For each pillow, here's what you'll need:
- Large piece of white craft paper
- Pencil
- Scissors
- 1 yard of cotton fabric, in colour of your choice
- White chalk
- Sewing thread, in colours that match your fabrics
- Sewing needles
- Sewing pins
- Sewing machine
- 1 bag of polyester stuffing
- Fringe, in colours of your choice (we used 2 different shades per pillow and 3 yards of fringe per shade)
- Hot glue gun
Here's how to do it:
- Using a piece of white craft paper and a pencil, draw the desired shape for your pillow in real-size. Cut the shape out using scissors.
- Using your craft paper cutout, trace your shape on the fabric with chalk and cut it out. Repeat, so you have two fabric cut-outs to act as the two sides of your pillow.
- Line the fabric cutouts up, right side in. Pin the edges of the two pieces of fabric together so they hold. Using your sewing machine, begin sewing the pieces together at the edges, making sure to leave a 2 inch space open at the end.
- Once 95% of the edges are sewed, turn the pillow case inside out and begin stuffing your pillows with the polyester stuffing. Firmly sew up the last couple inches by hand with a needle and thread.
- Now it's time to begin adding your fringe! We are only adding it to the front side, so the back of the pillow will remain a solid colour. To start, take a piece of fringe and measure it across the width of your pillow, from one side of the shape to the other. Once the length matches up, take your scissors and cut.
- To adhere the fringe, apply hot glue along the seam and carefully stick it to the desired spot on your pillow. Be sure to start from the bottom, making your way up to the top and overlapping the fringe as you go. If you're working with two different shades of fringe like we did, alternate the colours as you make your way up the pillow.
- Repeat steps 5 and 6 until the front of your pillow is completely covered in fringe.
- Let dry completely, and throw your pillow in the spot of your choosing!
