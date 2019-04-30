Turn a plain piece of fabric into a fun, fringe-covered throw pillow with this simple sewing project

Throw pillows are one of those ever-elusive decorative items — we seem to always be searching for them, but can rarely find the right fit for our space with the right price tag. That's why we decided to take things into our own hands with this simple sewing project. Starting with a plain piece of fabric in the colour and shape of your choice, this DIY outlines how to create a totally personalized pillow — and cover it in on-trend fringe — in just a few stitches. Check out the video below to see how it's done, then scroll down for full instructions.

Customize the colour and shape for a totally unique look that comes together in a few stitches. 1:23

For each pillow, here's what you'll need:

Large piece of white craft paper

Pencil

Scissors

1 yard of cotton fabric, in colour of your choice

White chalk

Sewing thread, in colours that match your fabrics

Sewing needles

Sewing pins

Sewing machine

1 bag of polyester stuffing

Fringe, in colours of your choice (we used 2 different shades per pillow and 3 yards of fringe per shade)

Hot glue gun

Here's how to do it: