The personal, political, poetic inspiration behind what artists wore to the 2022 Junos

"We're always making a choice when we're putting clothes on our body," said Bilal Baig, creator and star of Sort Of, on the 2022 Junos red carpet, "and I love celebrating that."

There were some exceptional looks at Sunday's biggest night in Canadian music. But the inspiration behind some of the fashion was worth taking in, too.

From Desirée Dawson's intention to "be floral and take up space and be fun", to Mustafa's musing on representing all parts of himself — "It's like even the way that we dress is a revolutionary act," he said — it was clear that clothing bore real meaning for many of the artists.

For the personal, poetic and political choices behind the red carpet fashion, watch the video.