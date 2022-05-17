The personal, political, poetic inspiration behind what artists wore to the 2022 Junos
'It's like even the way that we dress is a revolutionary act.'
"We're always making a choice when we're putting clothes on our body," said Bilal Baig, creator and star of Sort Of, on the 2022 Junos red carpet, "and I love celebrating that."
There were some exceptional looks at Sunday's biggest night in Canadian music. But the inspiration behind some of the fashion was worth taking in, too.
From Desirée Dawson's intention to "be floral and take up space and be fun", to Mustafa's musing on representing all parts of himself — "It's like even the way that we dress is a revolutionary act," he said — it was clear that clothing bore real meaning for many of the artists.
For the personal, poetic and political choices behind the red carpet fashion, watch the video.
You can watch the 2022 Juno Awards hosted by Simu Liu with performances by Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, Charlotte Cardin and more of Canada's hottest artists on demand on CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?