Surviving in the wild: How to make a foraged light source from things you find in the forest

Procuring a light source in the wilderness can be essential for survival. Whether you find yourself signaling for help, or trying to do some camp crafts after dark, a homemade torch can be an incredibly handy backcountry tool. In this survival skills video, expert Zach Gault demonstrates how to construct a torch using foraged conifer cones and natural materials found in the Canadian wilderness, such as sticks, moss and resin. Ideal for a multitude of tasks when you're hiking and camping this summer, this light source can provide light and heat for 10-20 minutes, depending on the size of the torch and availability of resources.

Check out the video below to see how it's done, then scroll down for full instructions.

*Caution and safety should always be taken into account when working with fire, always be aware of the fire source.

Wilderness expert Zach Gault shares how to craft a conifer cone flare for heat, light or to signal for help. 6:08

Here's what you'll need:

Knife, or another cutting tool

Baton

Live hardwood shaft, 2.5 ft in length and 2" in diameter

A minimum of 4 conifer tree cones — pine, spruce, balsam or whatever you can forage (live or dead)

A handful of fibrous bark — such as cedar or ash, for making a wick

A handful of malleable conifer tree resins, from pine or spruce trees

1 piece of sturdy bark, 12x6"

2-3 spreader sticks, 4" in length

An assortment of damp vegetation — such as moss or small sticks — or even mud

Ample rocks, to prop up your torch

Here's how to do it:

Locate and collect all of the materials above. Using a cutting tool and baton, safely split the top section of the live hardwood shaft in half twice, creating four equal sections. Using 2-3 of the spreader sticks you collected, carefully wedge them into each split of the hardwood shaft you just created. Insert them all the way down to the base, separating and wedging open each split. If necessary, use the spine of your knife as a hammer to drive the sticks further down the splits. Gently wedge the conifer cones into each split of the hardwood shaft. Make sure the cones are all touching at the base, with the tops splayed in order to create an open top. You will need to use a minimum of four cones. Place ample amounts of tree resin (a naturally flammable source) into the open top rim of your torch. To create your wick, hand-spin and roll the fibrous bark back in forth in your hands to create a tight weave. Next, coat the entire wick with conifer tree resin and then use a stick to drive one end of the bark wick into the middle of the torch. The wick should sit firmly in the tree resin. Using your cutting tool, safely mark/outline the circumference of the bottom of the torch shaft onto the middle section of the sturdy piece of 12x6" bark. This will act as a base plate to help catch any falling, burning materials and help to prevent injuries or wildfire. Using your knife, safely carve and drill out the marked circumference to create a hole the size of the torch shaft and then slide the bark up, underneath the flammable section of the shaft. Wedge mud or wet vegetation like moss and sticks between the bark baseplate and torch to help close up any holes and create a tight seal. With the torch fully constructed, either spike it into the ground, or create a sturdy base mound of rocks to hold it in place. When needed, safely light the torch and enjoy a burn time of up to 10-20 minutes, depending on size and availability of resources.

Note: Fire must be treated with respect — never leave a flame unattended and always choose an appropriate location.

Zachary Gault, owner and instructor at Primitive Living Wilderness-Skills School, is a nature enthusiast who specializes in the traditional skills of bushcraft, survival and sustainable wilderness-living. For more info, checkout his website, Instagram and YouTube channel.

This video was filmed and edited by Trustin Timber Productions. Follow them on Instagram and YouTube for more.