Step inside this luxe chalet in the Laurentians that's built between two cliffs
This modern stunner brings new meaning to the phrase “hidden gem”
Many homes are described as hidden gems, but few truly live up to that title like Alain and Christine's secluded Quebec chalet does. Nestled between two cliffs in a forested part of the Laurentians, the modern stunner is actually two separate buildings that can only be accessed by bridge, and are set low enough that they cannot be spotted from the nearby waters.
Though Alain jokes that the structure may look like "a bunch of rectangular cubes" from the outside, the home's modern touches — such as its floor-to-ceiling windows, clean lines, sleek wood paneling and minimalist decor — were actually designed with the goal of making its spectacular views of the surrounding nature the star feature. Downstairs, however, sits the true pièce de résistance and Christine's favourite room in the home — a large open sauna straight out of a high-end spa. Check out the video below to peek inside and take the full tour.
