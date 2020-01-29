Step inside this fishbowl-esque mid-century modern home

When you first pull up to Jerry and Heather's modern mid-century home, it's easy to see why it's considered an iconic architectural landmark. On the foot of the Niagara Escarpment, the 3000-square-foot house stands out on a picturesque lot with its flat roof, massive glass windows, and floating, wraparound balcony.

It's a true time capsule of Canadian post-war architecture. The house was designed by famed architect James E. Secord (a relative of Laura Secord), in 1960, and was awarded the Silver Massy Award for Architecture in 1961. Almost a half-century later in 2010, the home was again honoured with the Ontario Association of Architects Landmark Award. With spouses Jerry and Heather being a real estate agent and designer respectively, they knew they had a rare find when they scooped up the property a couple of years ago.

"We were very conscious and aware that we didn't want to change the integrity, the style of the home," Jerry said.

The St. Catharines, Ont., couple kept the plastered metal fireplace and maintained the post and beam construction that invites natural light to pour through the glass walls encasing the home.

"Our house, in essence, is a big fish bowl," Heather said, an aspect she especially enjoys from the kitchen. "Doing dishes in this room doesn't seem like a chore when you have the natural beauty of outside to look at."

Check out the video below and take a tour of this stylish home.