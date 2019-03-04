Ketchup. Chip. Poutine. The Canadianiest of all poutines ever, come at us.

As if poutine wasn’t Canadian enough, we’ve taken it to the next level by introducing the country’s all time favourite snack to it. The (not-so) humble ketchup chip combined with Canada’s most revered culinary concoction has us so excited, we’re kinda beside ourselves. Watch how it comes together here, then scroll down for how to make it yourself, and “at” us all you want — we’re calling this the most Canadian of all poutines!

Our most revered culinary concoction meets our most celebrated snack. 0:57

Ketchup Chip Poutine

Ingredients

Fries:

3 large russet potatoes

⅔ cup grapeseed oil (or another high smoke point oil)

Kosher salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

1 bag ketchup chips, snack size

1 cup cheese curds

Gravy:

1 ½ cups chicken stock

¼ cup ketchup

2 tbsp cornstarch

Kosher salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

Garnish:

Small handful chives, minced

Preparation

Wash potatoes and cut into ¼ inch wide fries. Soak in cold water for at least one hour or overnight, rinsing fries and changing water halfway through. This can be done the day before and refrigerated overnight.

Before baking, preheat oven to 425F degrees. Drain potatoes and dry very well on paper towels, blotting the tops. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, place dried fries on it, drizzle with oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix fries well with hands and spread evenly on baking sheet, making sure not to overlap too much.

Bake for 15 minutes, flip fries with a spatula, and bake another 10-15 minutes, until crispy and brown.

For gravy, heat stock and ketchup in a saucepan over medium heat, whisking until combined. Once simmering add ½ cup of mixture to a 1 cup mason jar along with cornstarch. Seal with lid and shake until cornstarch is completely dissolved. Return mixture to pot and whisk over medium high heat until thickened. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Use a food processor or spice grinder to turn chips into a coarse powder. Add hot cooked fries to a large metal mixing bowl, pour over ketchup powder and toss until evenly distributed.

To serve, add fries to a serving platter, scatter over cheese curds, drizzle over gravy and garnish with minced chives, enjoy!

Servings: Makes 2 generous servings