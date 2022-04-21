Nicholas Hrynyk on the importance of centring marginalized folks in conversations about sex

"Sex and sexuality is still wrapped up in able-bodiedness, racism, classism. It is shaped by the very social and cultural factors that influence how we navigate the world around us," says Nicholas Hrynyk, a professor of women's and gender studies at the University of Windsor and one of the experts featured in the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk .

In this edition of Sexplanation, Hrynyk provides a primer on what "sexual discourse" is, identifies some milestones of queer history in Canada that have helped shape our ideas about sex and sexuality, and shares the importance of addressing the ways in which marginalized folks have traditionally been sidelined or tokenized.