Make an adorable moon mirror for your kid's room — and a second one just for you

A dramatic decorative mirror can do a lot to dress up a room, but more often than not, the price tag is higher than the impact. That's why we love this set of simple DIYs, which take plain circle mirrors that can be found at a low cost, and upcycle them into awe-worthy accent pieces using supplies from the craft store. While we went with a half-moon design for both the kid and adult versions of this project, you can customize all the adornments to whatever best suits their style and yours. Check out the video below to see how it's done, then scroll down for both sets of instructions.

Two easy ways to elevate store-bought mirrors for their space and yours 2:03

For the kid's version, here's what you'll need:

10" circular mirror

10" wood half-moon cut out (we used this one)

Hot glue gun

2 packs of silver chains

Small wire cutters

1 pack of silver jump rings

1 pack of silver glue-on bail

Assorted charms, for hanging (we chose an owl and stars)

Black sharpie

Pink paint

Paint brush

Here's how to do it:

Lay your mirror face up. Add hot glue to the back of the moon cut out and carefully stick it to the mirror, keeping it flush with the edge. Let dry. Once dry, flip your mirror so that it's now face down on your work space. Take out your packs of silver chains, glue-on bails, jump rings and charms. Using your wire cutters, cut a strip of chain about 4-5" in length. Attach a jump ring to each end of the chain. Then, twist each jump ring through a glue-on bail. You now have the element that your mirror will hang off of. Hot glue the bails on each end of the chain onto the back of the mirror close to the top, keeping them about 1.5" apart. Now it's time to add your charms! Using your wire cutters, cut a strip of chain to the length you want your charm to hang at. Attach a jump ring to each end of the chain. Then, twist one ring onto the glue-on bail and the other ring onto your charm. Repeat this process with all of your remaining charms. Once your charms are all attached to their chain and bail, carefully hot glue each bail to the back of your mirror near the bottom, leaving the chains hanging down. Let dry. Flip your mirror so that it faces up and using your sharpie, paint and paint brush, decorate to your liking. We used the sharpie to draw an eye and eyelashes, while making a little blush mark with the paint. Hang in the spot of your choosing, step back and admire!

For the grown-up version, here's what you'll need:

A large piece of scrap paper or fabric to act as a drop sheet

12" wood half-moon cut out (we used this one)

Black acrylic paint

2 paint brush

12" circular mirror

Hot glue gun

2 packs of silver chains

Small wire cutters

1 pack of silver jump rings

1 pack of silver glue-on bail

Assorted charms, for hanging (we chose a tassel, moon and an arrow)

Gold foil

A water-based sealer, like Mod Podge

Here's how to do it: