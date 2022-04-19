Skip to Main Content
Jeanne Beker on having (even) better sex as you age

‘Older women are among the sexiest … because they trust themselves and they have confidence in themselves.’

'Older women are among the sexiest … because they trust themselves and they have confidence in themselves'

Jeanne Beker on having (even) better sex as you age

16 hours ago
'Older women are among the sexiest … because they trust themselves and they have confidence in themselves'

"There is no expiration date for women and sex because there is no expiration date for using your imagination and having fun," says Jeanne Beker, a fashion journalist, TV personality and one of the experts featured on the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk

In this instalment of Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, Jeanne talks about how the aging process can be sexually empowering for women, and shares some advice for navigating it all.

Watch the video for more, and stream full episodes of The Big Sex Talk on CBC Gem.

