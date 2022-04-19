Jeanne Beker on having (even) better sex as you age
‘Older women are among the sexiest … because they trust themselves and they have confidence in themselves.’
‘Older women are among the sexiest … because they trust themselves and they have confidence in themselves’
"There is no expiration date for women and sex because there is no expiration date for using your imagination and having fun," says Jeanne Beker, a fashion journalist, TV personality and one of the experts featured on the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk.
In this instalment of Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, Jeanne talks about how the aging process can be sexually empowering for women, and shares some advice for navigating it all.
Watch the video for more, and stream full episodes of The Big Sex Talk on CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?