Is a strong pelvic floor the secret to better sex? This expert thinks so

More powerful orgasms and less back pain are just two of the potential benefits of having a strong pelvic floor, according to Amadea Kezar, a pelvic-health physiotherapist and one of the experts featured on the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk .

In this installment of Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, Amadea outlines what exactly the pelvic floor is and shares signs of weak muscles, along with techniques for strengthening yours — and explains why it's so important.