Is a strong pelvic floor the secret to better sex? This expert thinks so
Pelvic-health physiotherapist Amadea Kezar provides a primer on these all-important muscles and shares techniques for strengthening yours.
More powerful orgasms and less back pain are just two of the potential benefits of having a strong pelvic floor, according to Amadea Kezar, a pelvic-health physiotherapist and one of the experts featured on the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk.
In this installment of Let's Talk About Sex, Baby, Amadea outlines what exactly the pelvic floor is and shares signs of weak muscles, along with techniques for strengthening yours — and explains why it's so important.
Watch the video for more, and stream full episodes of The Big Sex Talk on CBC Gem.
