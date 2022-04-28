Intimacy educator Shan Boodram answers some big questions about sex

"If you're a virgin with a partner who has a lot more sexual experience, I want you to approach the experience like a tourist rather than a tour guide," says Shan Boodram, an intimacy educator and the narrator of the CBC docuseries The Big Sex Talk . "Just be curious and excited. I think that's going to make you an incredible partner."

In this video, Shan sits down to answer some burning questions from the audience about sex and how to have better conversations about it. Watch for all her advice, from how to gauge if your relationship is ready for a threesome to what to do if your partner isn't into your kink.