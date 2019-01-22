How to straighten curly hair perfectly with tips from Makeba Lindsay

If you're someone who loves switching up your 'do, chances are the sleek, glossy straight hair look is somewhere in your rotation of faves. If you have coiled or curly hair, however, you may have written off the style as too tough or time-consuming to tackle at home. Our resident hair maven, Makeba Lindsay (AKA ynotkeeb ), begs to differ. In this video, she shows how to get your locks looking silky smooth using a flat iron and the tension method. Check out the tutorial below to get all Makeba's tricks for transforming your hair while protecting it from heat damage or breakage.

Oh, and when you're ready to bring back your curls, she's got tips for that too .