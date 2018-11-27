Video
6 tips to get your crush to notice you
Sexologist Shannon Boodram has the confidence boosting advice to get you off the bench and into the field.
Anyone who's had feelings for someone knows that crushes can feel, well, crushing at times. But sexologist Shannon Boodram believes that longing for that "out of your league" individual can actually be pretty inspiring, too. "To do extraordinary things, you have to reach into an extraordinary part of yourself and try something brand new," Boodram says — and she's got six strategies to help get you started when it comes to landing the partner of your dreams:
- Dress to impress (or reinvent)
- Never come across as needy
- Demonstrate value
- Master the art of seduction
- Learn someone's love language
- Keep it up
Check out the video below to learn how to put these techniques into action and start making changes that will help you feel better, too.
