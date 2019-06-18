CanadaGem: Striking spots to take in fireworks from coast to coast this Canada Day

This article was originally published June 30, 2017. It was edited and updated June 13, 2019.

So we can't think of a better way to end our Canada Day festivities this year than watching a rousing, colourful batch of fireworks light up the sky with family and friends (with an ice cold bevvy in hand). Luckily, Canada's full of striking spots that just happen to be hosting epic celebrations for the big day tomorrow.

Here are some of the most picturesque places to take in fireworks and celebrate Canada's birthday from coast to coast this July 1st.

At the Fernie Aquatic Center in Fernie, B.C.

On Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont.

In Muskoseepi Park Reservoir in Grande Prairie, Alta.

At Halifax Harbour in Halifax, N.S.

At Stanley Park in Vancouver, B.C.

At Diefenbaker Park in Saskatoon, Sask.

Over The Forks in Winnipeg, Man.

In Parc de la Ronde over Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Que.

At Millennium Park in Canmore, Alta.

At Margaret Bowater Park in Corner Brook, N.L.

By Yellowknife City Hall in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

(These ones are from NYE, but expect something just as festive this Canada Day!)

On Centre Island off looking out at Toronto, Ont.

Over the falls in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Off the Wallace Shipyards in North Vancouver, B.C.

At Wascana Park in Regina, Sask.

At Central Park in Banff, Alta.

Over the Saskatchewan River in The Pas, Man.

Over the Harbour Bridge in Saint John, N.B.

In front of the Alberta Legislative Building in Edmonton, Alta.

At Victoria Park by the Charlottetown Waterfront in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

