Recipe: Triple Chocolate Tart

Got a chocolate lover in your life? Whip up this mouth-watering Triple Chocolate Tart for them this Valentine's and they'll be yours forever.

Ingredients

Crust:

3 cups chocolate wafer cookie crumbs

½ cup melted butter

1 egg

¼ cup white sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

Filling:

1 cup 35% cream

⅔ cup chocolate hazelnut spread

Ganache:

1 ½ cup semi sweet chocolate chips

¾ cup 35% cream

Preparation

Crust:

In a bowl mix together crust ingredients until combined. Transfer to a 9 inch fluted pie pan and press into the pan and up the sides. Bake at 350F for 15 minutes or until firm. Let cool fully before assembly.

Filling:

Whip cream until firm peaks. Scoop 1/4 cup of whipped cream into separate bowl and combine with chocolate hazelnut spread until hazelnut spread is loosened. Fold mixture into remaining egg whites. Transfer to chilled pie dish and spread to the edges of the dish.

Ganache:

Heat cream on the stove top until hot and slightly bubbling. Pour over chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Let sit for 1 minute. Stir until combined and chocolate is smooth and glossy. Pour 4 rows across mousse filling. Drag the back of a knife across the pie in the opposite direction of the ganache lines to make a decorative pattern. Let set for 30 minutes to 1 hour in the fridge. Serve with berries and whipped cream.

Servings: Makes one 9 inch pie