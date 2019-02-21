Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Tarts

Shahir’s Strawberry Rhubarb Tarts are the perfect spring dessert. Frozen fruit will suffice but if you can find fresh rhubarb, we highly recommend it.

Ingredients

Shahir’s Pie Crust:

3 cups all purpose flour, chilled in the freezer for 2 hours or overnight

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp granulated sugar

6-8 tbsp cold water

12 tbsp (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

⅓ cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed

Fruit tart assembly:

4 cups fresh or frozen fruit (raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb, blueberries, sliced peaches, sliced apricots, or a combination)

½-¾ cup granulated sugar, depending on the sweetness of the fruit

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

¼ cup cornstarch

Preparation

Shahir’s Pie Crust:

Place the chilled flour, salt, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas. With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse the machine until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and divide in half. Roll dough into 2 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Take the dough out of the fridge 30 minutes before rolling to soften. Roll each piece on a well-floured board into a circle, rolling from the center to the edge, turning and flouring the dough to make sure it doesn't stick to the board. Bake according to recipe recommendation.

Fruit tart assembly:

Preheat oven to 400F, and spray 6 mini tart pans with cooking spray. Roll out dough to 1/8" thick and line prepared tart shells with dough, pressing into the bottom and using a rolling pin to cut off the edges. Chill the tart shells in freezer for 15 minutes. Cover tarts with parchment paper and fill 2/3 with dried beans or rice. Blind bake tart shells for 15-20 minutes, until just golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients for filling, divide evenly between tart shells. Return to the oven and bake until fruit looks thickened and jammy, 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven, cool and serve with whipped cream.

Servings: Makes 6, 4-5 inch tarts