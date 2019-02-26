Recipe: Spooktini
A Halloween treat fit for the adults in the room! This fruity cocktail is sure to spook out all the guests at your costume party.
Ingredients
- 4 oz vodka
- 2 oz sweet red vermouth
- 1 cup ice
- 6 lychee (canned in syrup)
- 6 blueberries
Preparation
Add ice, vodka and vermouth to a shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Transfer into martini glasses.
Place blueberries inside small opening in lychee. Place lychee eyeballs in drinks and enjoy!
Servings: Makes 2 martinis
Comments
