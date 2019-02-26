Recipe: Spooktini

A Halloween treat fit for the adults in the room! This fruity cocktail is sure to spook out all the guests at your costume party.

Ingredients

4 oz vodka

2 oz sweet red vermouth

1 cup ice

6 lychee (canned in syrup)

6 blueberries

Preparation

Add ice, vodka and vermouth to a shaker. Shake for 30 seconds. Transfer into martini glasses.

Place blueberries inside small opening in lychee. Place lychee eyeballs in drinks and enjoy!

Servings: Makes 2 martinis