Recipe: Spider Web Dip

Make your dip ahead to save time, but create the spider web effect just before serving. For an adult-friendly platter that packs in extra flavour, sub roasted veggies for nacho chips.

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

1 brick very soft cream cheese

⅓ cup jarred roasted red pepper, drained

Sriracha (to taste and colour)

Orange food colour paste (if desired)

Black food colour paste

Preparation

Combine cream cheese and sour cream in food processor until fluffy and smooth. Reserve 1 cup. Add peppers and hot sauce until bright orange hue is attained. Add orange food colouring if desired.

Add black food colouring to reserved cup until dark black colour is attained, transfer to squeeze bottle. Transfer orange mixture to round 6-8 inch serving vessel.

Draw 3 black concentric circles or a swirl on top of orange mixture. Drag a knife from centre of mixture to exterior. Repeat 4-5 times to create spider web look. Serve with nacho chips and veggies.