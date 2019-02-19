Recipe: Shakshuka

Cheesy, spicy and packed with protein, this quick and easy dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil, divided

1 sweet bell pepper, chopped

2 shallots, sliced

1 jalapeno pepper, diced and seeded

2 cloves garlic, minced, one whole

4-6 large eggs

1 28 oz can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed

1 pint halved mixed grape tomatoes

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp caraway seeds, crushed

Pinch of salt and pepper

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 baguette, sliced on a bias

Parsley leaves, to garnish

Preparation

Shakshuka:

Add half of olive oil to hot cast iron pan. Add peppers, shallots and garlic. Sauté until softened. Add crushed tomatoes, spices and stir. Crack eggs into tomato mixture. Sprinkle over feta and season to taste.

Allow eggs to cook for 2-4 minutes, depending on how runny you like your eggs. Transfer to oven for 5 minutes at 375F or finish cooking on stove top. Garnish with parsley leaves. Serve with garlic crostini.

Crostini:

Slice baguette on a bias, 1/2 inch thick. Slice remaining garlic clove in half, rub over sliced bread. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper. Toast in 375F oven for 3-5 minutes until crunchy and golden brown.