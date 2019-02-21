Recipe: Shahir's Bacon, Hot Pepper and Arugula Pizza

Shahir's got your Friday night dinner all sorted with a $10 pizza that's cheaper and arrives way faster than delivery. With crispy bacon and just the right amount of heat — did we mention it's delicious, too?

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter, room temperature

1 tbsp olive oil

1 bag (1 lb) store bought pizza dough

1 ½ cups passata

2 cups mozzarella cheese

½ cup jarred hot pepper rings, drained

4 strips bacon (⅓ pack)

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup loosely packed arugula

Preparation

Take pizza dough out of fridge 30 minutes ahead of time, this will make it easier to stretch. Pre-heat oven to 425F.

Grease a 13x18 inch baking sheet with room temperature butter. Place pizza dough in the centre. Working from the centre out, use the tips of your fingers to slowly stretch out the dough until it reaches the edges of the pan. Drizzle olive oil over dough, use a pastry brush or a spoon to spread evenly.

Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over top of olive oil with a spoon. Evenly sprinkle on cheese and hot pepper rings. Cut bacon into 1 inch pieces, distribute evenly over pizza. Season with salt freshly cracked black pepper.

Bake at 425F for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is cooked and bottom is golden brown. If your bacon is not crispy, broil for a few minutes until it’s to your liking. Garnish with fresh arugula and a drizzle of olive oil — enjoy!

Servings: Makes one 13x18 inch pizza, or 4-6 servings