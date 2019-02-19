Recipe: $10 Sausage and Pea Risotto

This filling recipe leaves out some of the more expensive staples used in risotto (such as saffron and wine), but packs in flavour by making the most of simple, fragrant ingredients. Shahir's sausage and pea risotto will leave everyone at the table feeling satisfied. His money saving tips? Water down salty store-bought stock, grab those frozen peas out of your freezer, and use 2 sausages to serve 4 plates.

Ingredients

1 L chicken broth, boiling plus water as needed

1 tbsp canola oil

1 yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 links Italian pork sausage, cooked (optional)

400 g arborio rice

½ tsp dried thyme

2 cups frozen peas, thawed

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Kosher salt (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

Preparation

In a large saute pan or braiser, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute until softened, 4-5 minutes. Add arborio rice and toast in the rendered fat, 2-3 minutes. Add dried thyme and 1 tsp salt. Add 1 ladle of boiling stock to risotto, stirring until all of the stock is absorbed by the rice.

Reduce heat to medium and continue adding stock/water and stirring. When rice is no longer raw in the center, add butter and thawed peas. Continue cooking until peas are heated through and adjust for seasoning.

Risotto should be creamy, with some liquid remaining. Divide between bowls and top with grated cheese.