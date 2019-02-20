Recipe: Sufganiyah (Hanukkah Donut)

What’s better than a donut? Hanukkah donuts made into a menorah. Make this for your Hanukkah party and impress your guests!

Ingredients

1 tbsp active dry yeast

½ cup warm water (100F)

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

2 eggs (room temperature)

¼ cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

2 tsp kosher salt

All purpose flour (for dusting)

Vegetable or canola oil (for frying)

1 cup seedless jam of your choice (raspberry, apricot, red currant)

1 cup icing sugar

Preparation

Combine warm water, yeast and sugar in a medium bowl. Set aside while you measure out the other ingredients, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine flour, eggs, yeast mixture, soft butter, nutmeg and salt. Mix until dough forms, and turn dough out onto floured surface. Knead the dough until it is soft, smooth and pliable, 8-10 minutes. Place the kneaded dough into a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Place dough in a warm, draft free spot until doubled in volume, approximately 1 1/2 hours.

Roll out risen dough 1/4" thick on a floured surface, and cut rounds using a cookie cutter or mason jar lid. Place cut donuts on a well floured baking sheet, cover with a tea towel and rise for another 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil 3" deep, in a low dutch oven to 375 F, using a frying thermometer to gauge temperature. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower 4 donuts into the oil. Fry for 45 seconds, until donut is golden brown. Using the tips of two wooden spoon handles, flip donuts over and cook for another 45 seconds. Remove donuts from the oil and drain on cooling rack until cool. Using a piping bag fitted with a filling tip, pipe the jam into the donuts, and sift the icing sugar on top.

Serve and enjoy!

Servings: Makes 18 donuts