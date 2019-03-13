Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken

The ultimate dinner indulgence, this fried chicken is beautifully spicy and crispy. Making homemade fried chicken doesn’t need to be daunting — Shahir’s secret to frying is to place the chicken away from you into the oil. This recipe is his take on a Nashville classic, with a bit of Canadian flare. And because you’re using different parts of the chicken, there’s something for the whole table. Serve it up with some pickles and white bread, and you’ve got a tasty meal with quite the kick.

Ingredients

2 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in

2 chicken legs, skin on, bone in

2 chicken breasts, skin on, bone in

2 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cayenne pepper

2 cups buttermilk

3 eggs

¼ cup cayenne pepper sauce

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp kosher salt

1 cup butter

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp kosher salt

4-6 cups vegetable oil for frying

8 slices white bread

2 cups sweet pickle slices

Preparation

Add 2 tbsp kosher salt and 1 tsp ground cayenne pepper to a large bowl, mix. Add all of your chicken and toss so chicken is fully coated in rub. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and transfer to the fridge for 2 hours or overnight.

Heat frying oil to 325 F in a large high sided dutch oven. Use a thermometer and have a lid and box of baking soda handy for safety.

Prepare your breading station. In one bowl mix together buttermilk, eggs, and cayenne pepper sauce. In another bowl combine flour and 3 tsp kosher salt.

To bread your chicken, dredge in flour first then dip in buttermilk mixture, shaking off excess batter, then dip it in the flour mixture again. Transfer to a large baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

When oil has reached 325F use metal tongs to place 3-4 pieces of chicken into oil. Fry each side for 10 minutes per side. Flip when golden brown. The thicker the piece, the longer it will take to cook. Internal temperature should reach 165F. Repeat in batches and place fried chicken on a baking sheet lined with a rack.

While chicken is resting, add butter, maple syrup and remaining spices in a small pot. Once melted, generously brush over top of chicken. Serve with slices of white bread and sweet pickles, enjoy!