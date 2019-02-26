Recipe: Holiday Sangria

A refreshing twist on the regular sangria, this cocktail is just what you need to get your holiday party into full gear.

Ingredients

Spiced Simple Syrup:

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

3 star anise

5 cinnamon sticks

5 whole cloves

1 orange, zest peeled off with vegetable peeler and juice

1 lemon, zest peeled off with vegetable peeler and juice

Freshly grated nutmeg

For Assembly:

2 bottles 750ml red wine

2 cups (16oz) pomegranate juice

1 cup triple sec

Cooled spiced simple syrup

2 cups prepared winter fruit salad

2L club soda, if desired

Winter Fruit Salad:

1 pint blackberries

6 clementines, peeled and segmented

3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced horizontally

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp granlated sugar

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 handful fresh mint leaves

Pinch of salt

Preparation

For simple syrup:

combine all ingredients in a small pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Strain out spices and store until ready to assemble.

For Sangria:

Combine red wine, pomegranate juice, triple sec and simple syrup in pitcher or punch bowl. Mix in fruits and mint. To serve, pour into glass with some fruit, and top with club soda if desired.

Tip:

If you have extra day old fruit salad around, add it to your Sangria. No waste, lots of flavour!