Recipe: Funny Bones Dog Treats

These cookies are good enough to eat, but made for your four-legged friends. Greta Podleski of Yum & Yummer shared her super simple recipe for Funny Bones Dog Treats that your pets are sure to love. Perfect for gifting, you can use any cookie cutters you want — we especially love the bone-shaped ones. Plus, they’re made with spelt flour, ground flax, peanut butter and banana, so they’re an all-natural treat you can feel good about sharing with your furry bffs.

Funny Bones Dog Treats

By Greta Podleski

Ingredients

2 cups spelt flour (see tip below!)

3 tbsp ground flaxseed

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup natural peanut butter

1 medium ripe banana, mashed

2 eggs

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Preparation

Preheat oven to 300F. Combine flour, ground flax and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together peanut butter, banana, eggs and maple syrup until smooth. Add dry ingredients and mix well. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut cookies with bone-shaped cookie cutter and place on large cookie sheet. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store cookies in the fridge in an airtight container or large re-sealable bag. May be frozen.

Recipe note:

Look for bags of spelt flour in the health-food aisle of your grocery store. I like Bob’s Red Mill brand.

Servings: Makes 22 to 24 dog treats