Recipe: Funny Bones Dog Treats
These cookies are good enough to eat, but made for your four-legged friends. Greta Podleski of Yum & Yummer shared her super simple recipe for Funny Bones Dog Treats that your pets are sure to love. Perfect for gifting, you can use any cookie cutters you want — we especially love the bone-shaped ones. Plus, they’re made with spelt flour, ground flax, peanut butter and banana, so they’re an all-natural treat you can feel good about sharing with your furry bffs.
Funny Bones Dog Treats
By Greta Podleski
Ingredients
- 2 cups spelt flour (see tip below!)
- 3 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup natural peanut butter
- 1 medium ripe banana, mashed
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
Preparation
Preheat oven to 300F. Combine flour, ground flax and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together peanut butter, banana, eggs and maple syrup until smooth. Add dry ingredients and mix well. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut cookies with bone-shaped cookie cutter and place on large cookie sheet. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store cookies in the fridge in an airtight container or large re-sealable bag. May be frozen.
Recipe note:
Look for bags of spelt flour in the health-food aisle of your grocery store. I like Bob’s Red Mill brand.
Servings: Makes 22 to 24 dog treats
Comments
