Recipe: Hanukkah Brisket

Zane Caplansky is taking your Hanukkah brisket to the next level. His secrets? Cola and onion soup mix. Don’t believe us? Then give this recipe a try!

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

3 lb beef brisket

1 package onion soup mix

3 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

4 sprigs thyme

2 carrots, sliced

4 cups water

1 12 oz can of cola

Preparation

Day before serving:

Preheat oven to 325F, Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe pan over medium heat. Pat brisket dry with a paper towel. Sear brisket on both sides, until brown and caramelized.

Remove brisket from pan and set aside. Add sliced onions, carrots and thyme to pan and saute until softened, 5-6 minutes.

Remove half of vegetables, and add water and cola to the pan. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium, add brisket back to pan and top with the rest of the vegetables.

Cover pan with tin foil and bake in the oven for one hour per pound (3 lb roast with cook for 3 hours). Cool to room temperature and chill in fridge overnight.

Before serving:

Preheat oven to 250F. Skim off congealed fat. Remove brisket from pan and let come to room temperature.

Remove thyme sprigs, and blend everything else in the pan into a gravy, return to pan over medium heat.

Thinly slice brisket and return to the gravy, warming in the oven until ready to serve.

Serve warm with latkes and apple sauce.