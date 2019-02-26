Recipe: Prosecco Veneziano
Change up your Prosecco game with this fun and delicious drink. If you don’t have oranges, garnish with any fruit you have in the fridge — strawberries, lemons or peaches will do!
Ingredients
- 6 oz Prosecco
- 2 oz bitter liquor
- Splash of soda water
- Orange slices to garnish
- Ice (optional)
Preparation
In champagne flutes, add bitter liquor, Prosecco and a splash of soda water. Add orange slices to garnish. Add ice or serve chilled.
Servings: Makes 2 drinks
