Recipe: Prosecco Veneziano

Change up your Prosecco game with this fun and delicious drink. If you don’t have oranges, garnish with any fruit you have in the fridge — strawberries, lemons or peaches will do!

Ingredients

6 oz Prosecco

2 oz bitter liquor

Splash of soda water

Orange slices to garnish

Ice (optional)

Preparation

In champagne flutes, add bitter liquor, Prosecco and a splash of soda water. Add orange slices to garnish. Add ice or serve chilled.

Servings: Makes 2 drinks