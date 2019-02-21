Recipe: Potato Chip and Pretzel Milk Chocolate Bark

This chocolate bark is a perfect treat to serve at a baby shower. It's easy to make and is sure to satisfy the cravings of any mom-to-be.

Ingredients

12 oz (2 cups) milk chocolate

1 cup ruffled potato chips, lightly broken up

1 cup pretzels (sticks or bows)

1 cup beer nuts

Preparation

Line a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat.

Melt chocolate over low heat on a double boiler or in the microwave. Pour melted chocolate over parchment lined baking sheet, spread out with a spatula so it’s about 1/3 inch thick. Sprinkle over chips, pretzels and beer nuts in a decorative pattern.

Chill in the fridge for about 1 hour, until set. Break into smaller pieces with your hands or cut with a knife and serve on a platter.