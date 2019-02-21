Recipe: Pie Crust Churros

Get the taste of churros without all of the fat. Use leftover pie crust scraps or make up a whole new batch!

Ingredients

Shahir’s Pie Crust:

3 cups all purpose flour, chilled in the freezer for 2 hours or overnight

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp granulated sugar

6-8 tbsp cold water

12 tbsp (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

⅓ cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed

Pie Crust Churro Twists:

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 cup caramel sauce

½ tsp kosher salt

Preparation

Shahir’s Pie Crust:

Place the chilled flour, salt, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas. With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse the machine until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and divide in half. Roll dough into 2 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Take the dough out of the fridge 30 minutes before rolling to soften. Roll each piece on a well-floured board into a circle, rolling from the center to the edge, turning and flouring the dough to make sure it doesn't stick to the board. Bake according to recipe recommendation.

Pie Crust Churro Twists:

Preheat oven to 400F. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4" thick. Cut the dough into 5" by 1" sticks. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Pick up each stick of dough, twist twice, and place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough. Chill twists in freezer for 30 minutes. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. While churro twists are baking, warm caramel sauce on stovetop or in microwave, stir in salt. Serve churro twists warm with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, jam or lemon curd.

Servings: Makes approx 24 churros