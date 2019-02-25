Recipe: Peggy K's Veggie Burger

Unlike some store-bought veggie burgers, this meatless burger from registered holistic nutritionist Peggy Kotsopoulos is loaded with flavour, and is sure to please even the skeptics. Made from high-fibre, protein-rich plant proteins and topped off with a Creamy Chipotle Sauce, it’s an easy-to-make weeknight meal that will satisfy the whole family.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked black beans

½ cup cooked red kidney beans

½ cup red onion, diced

⅓ cup fresh cilantro, stems removed and chopped

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

¾ tsp salt

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tbsp ground chia seeds mixed with ⅓ cup water

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup rolled oats

2 tbsp hemp hearts

Coconut oil (for grill pan)

Sprouted grain buns for serving

Creamy Chipotle Sauce:

½ cup full fat, plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp adobo sauce (from can of chipotle peppers)

1 tbsp cilantro leaves

1 tsp maple syrup

Preparation

In a food processor, add beans, onion, cilantro, oil, garlic, salt, chili powder, cumin, and pepper. Purée until smooth.

Mix the chia mixture into the bean mixture. Add quinoa, rolled oats and hemp hearts and mix until sticky and holds together. Divide mixture into four and form into patties. Heat a grill pan over medium heat and grease with coconut oil. Cook about 6 minutes each side.

For chipotle sauce add Greek yogurt, adobo sauce, cilantro leaves and maple syrup to a bowl and mix well.

Serve burgers on a sprouted grain bun with creamy chipotle sauce, tomato and avocado and any other toppings you desire, enjoy!

Servings: Makes 4 burgers