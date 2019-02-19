Recipe: One-Eyed Monster Cupcakes

Use your favourite cupcake recipe, or one from a box if you're looking to save time.

Ingredients

12 cupcakes of your choice

2 cups vanilla icing

6 large marshmallows, cut in half

12 small black circle candies

Piping bag with a start tip

Green food colouring

Preparation

Add a few drops of green food colouring to icing and mix until desired colour is reached. Transfer to piping bag with star tip.

Slice marshmallow in half, use icing to stick onto cupcake. Using star tip, pipe ‘fur’ all over cupcake. Use icing to glue candy on marshmallow.

Servings: Makes 12 cupcakes