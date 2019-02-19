Recipe: One-Eyed Monster Cupcakes
This sweet, festive Halloween treat is perfect to make with your kids!
This sweet, festive Halloween treat is perfect to make with your kids
Use your favourite cupcake recipe, or one from a box if you're looking to save time.
Ingredients
- 12 cupcakes of your choice
- 2 cups vanilla icing
- 6 large marshmallows, cut in half
- 12 small black circle candies
- Piping bag with a start tip
- Green food colouring
Preparation
Add a few drops of green food colouring to icing and mix until desired colour is reached. Transfer to piping bag with star tip.
Slice marshmallow in half, use icing to stick onto cupcake. Using star tip, pipe ‘fur’ all over cupcake. Use icing to glue candy on marshmallow.
Servings: Makes 12 cupcakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.