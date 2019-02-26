Recipe: Lidia Bastianich's An Italian In Manhattan
Italian chef Lidia’s take on a traditional Manhattan cocktail
This twist on a classic cocktail is the perfect addition to any dinner party. From Lidia’s latest cookbook, Celebrate Like an Italian, the powerhouse chef shares plenty of her signature cocktails that are just begging to be party of your holiday parties this season.
An Italian in Manhattan
By Lidia Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali
This is an Italian take on the classic Manhattan, substituting your favourite Italian amaro (a family of bitter liqueurs) or the bitters in the classic version, and amerena cherries for the maraschinos.
Ingredients
- Ice cubes
- 2 oz whiskey
- 1 oz Cinzano Rosso vermouth
- ½ oz Averna (or other Italian amaro)
- 2 amarena cherries in syrup, drained
Preparation
Chill a rocks or martini glass in the freezer for at least 15 minutes. In a cocktail shaker with a few ice cubes, combine the whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Averna. Stir with a cocktail stirrer to combine. Strain into the chilled glass, drop in the cherries, and serve.
Excerpted from Celebrate Like an Italian by Lidia Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali. Copyright © 2017 Tutti a Tavola, LLC. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Servings: Makes 1 cocktail
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.