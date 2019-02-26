Recipe: Lidia Bastianich's An Italian In Manhattan

This twist on a classic cocktail is the perfect addition to any dinner party. From Lidia’s latest cookbook, Celebrate Like an Italian, the powerhouse chef shares plenty of her signature cocktails that are just begging to be party of your holiday parties this season.

An Italian in Manhattan

By Lidia Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali

This is an Italian take on the classic Manhattan, substituting your favourite Italian amaro (a family of bitter liqueurs) or the bitters in the classic version, and amerena cherries for the maraschinos.

Ingredients

Ice cubes

2 oz whiskey

1 oz Cinzano Rosso vermouth

½ oz Averna (or other Italian amaro)

2 amarena cherries in syrup, drained

Preparation

Chill a rocks or martini glass in the freezer for at least 15 minutes. In a cocktail shaker with a few ice cubes, combine the whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Averna. Stir with a cocktail stirrer to combine. Strain into the chilled glass, drop in the cherries, and serve.

Excerpted from Celebrate Like an Italian by Lidia Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali. Copyright © 2017 Tutti a Tavola, LLC. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Servings: Makes 1 cocktail