Recipe: Jamaican Beef Patties

If you like savoury, spice and everything nice, try out Shahir’s spin on Jamaican Beef Patties, made with pie crust!

Ingredients

Pie crust:

3 cups all purpose flour, chilled in the freezer for 2 hours or overnight

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp granulated sugar

6-8 tbsp cold water

12 tbsp (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

⅓ cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed

½ tsp ground tumeric

Filling:

1 lb ground beef

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers, minced

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 ¼ cups no sodium added beef broth

1 ½ tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp yellow curry, preferably Jamaican

½ tsp allspice

1 tsp kosher salt

2 bay leaves

6 sprigs fresh thyme

½ cup breadcrumbs

Preparation

Pie crust:

Place the chilled flour, salt, turmeric and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas.

With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse the machine until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and divide in half. Roll dough into 2 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Take the dough out of the fridge 30 minutes before rolling to soften. Roll each piece on a well-floured board into a circle, rolling from the center to the edge, turning and flouring the dough to make sure it doesn't stick to the board. Bake according to recipe recommendation.

Filling:

Brown beef in a large saute pan over medium heat, using a wooden spoon to break the meat into small pieces. Add the onion, pepper and garlic. Continue cooking until the vegetables have softened, 5-6 minutes. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, spices, bay leaves and thyme.

Stir to combine, reduce heat to low and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated, 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in breadcrumbs. Adjust seasoning as required. Cool filling to room temperature.

Assembly:

Preheat oven to 375F. On a floured surface, roll out turmeric pie crust to 1/8" thick. Using a cookie cutter or the rim of a bowl, cut the dough into 6" circles. Place 2 tbsp of cooled filling onto each round of dough. Brush edges of dough with egg wash.

Fold dough over filling to make a half moon shape. Press edge with tines of fork to seal. Place patties on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake until crust is golden brown and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Servings: Makes 8 servings