Recipe: Jamaican Beef Patties
If you like savoury, spice and everything nice, try out Shahir’s spin on Jamaican Beef Patties, made with pie crust!
Ingredients
Pie crust:
- 3 cups all purpose flour, chilled in the freezer for 2 hours or overnight
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 6-8 tbsp cold water
- 12 tbsp (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cubed
- ⅓ cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed
- ½ tsp ground tumeric
Filling:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers, minced
- 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ¼ cups no sodium added beef broth
- 1 ½ tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp yellow curry, preferably Jamaican
- ½ tsp allspice
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
Preparation
Pie crust:
Place the chilled flour, salt, turmeric and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas.
With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse the machine until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and divide in half. Roll dough into 2 balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.
Take the dough out of the fridge 30 minutes before rolling to soften. Roll each piece on a well-floured board into a circle, rolling from the center to the edge, turning and flouring the dough to make sure it doesn't stick to the board. Bake according to recipe recommendation.
Filling:
Brown beef in a large saute pan over medium heat, using a wooden spoon to break the meat into small pieces. Add the onion, pepper and garlic. Continue cooking until the vegetables have softened, 5-6 minutes. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, spices, bay leaves and thyme.
Stir to combine, reduce heat to low and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated, 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in breadcrumbs. Adjust seasoning as required. Cool filling to room temperature.
Assembly:
Preheat oven to 375F. On a floured surface, roll out turmeric pie crust to 1/8" thick. Using a cookie cutter or the rim of a bowl, cut the dough into 6" circles. Place 2 tbsp of cooled filling onto each round of dough. Brush edges of dough with egg wash.
Fold dough over filling to make a half moon shape. Press edge with tines of fork to seal. Place patties on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake until crust is golden brown and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.
Servings: Makes 8 servings
