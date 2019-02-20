Recipe: Grace's Golden Globes Grapefruit Champagne Cocktail
This year, the fêted celebrities getting famously tipsy throughout the night at the Beverly Hilton will be sipping champagne cocktails. So, here's one you can make for your guests.
This recipe was originally published January 6, 2017, and was edited February 20, 2019.
Awards season kicks off this Sunday with the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and our brilliant food producer for The Goods, Grace Volpe, needs no more reason to break out the champagne.
This year, the fêted celebrities getting famously tipsy throughout the night at the Beverly Hilton will be sipping champagne cocktails. So, here's one from Grace for you and your guests.
Ingredients
- 12 oz champagne, chilled
- 2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
- 4 tsp sugar
- Grapefruit rind to garnish
Preparation
Divide all ingredients among 4 glasses. Start with sugar, then grapefruit juice and top with champagne, garnish. Enjoy!
Servings: Makes 4 cocktails
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.