Recipe: Grace's Golden Globes Grapefruit Champagne Cocktail

This recipe was originally published January 6, 2017, and was edited February 20, 2019.

Awards season kicks off this Sunday with the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and our brilliant food producer for The Goods, Grace Volpe, needs no more reason to break out the champagne.

This year, the fêted celebrities getting famously tipsy throughout the night at the Beverly Hilton will be sipping champagne cocktails. So, here's one from Grace for you and your guests.

Ingredients

12 oz champagne, chilled

2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

4 tsp sugar

Grapefruit rind to garnish

Preparation

Divide all ingredients among 4 glasses. Start with sugar, then grapefruit juice and top with champagne, garnish. Enjoy!

Servings: Makes 4 cocktails