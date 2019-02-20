Recipe: Cuban Sandwiches

Make these sandwiches fresh with the leftovers from your Roasted Pork Loin.

Ingredients

4 flat crusty buns or 8 slices bread (ciabatta or soft french bread will work)

½ cup yellow mustard

8 slices Swiss cheese

8 dill pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise

8 thin slices leftover roast pork

12 oz deli ham, thinly sliced

Preparation

Preheat panini press to medium-high. Split buns and spread each slice with mustard. Top each slice with Swiss cheese. On the bottom slices of the buns, divide the sliced pickles, roasted pork and ham, top with top slice of bread.

Cook in panini press for 4-5 minutes, until bread is crispy and cheese is melted. Alternatively, place the assembled sandwiches on a parchment lined baking sheet, top with another baking sheet and place a heavy cast iron pan on top. Bake for 15-17 minutes until bread is crispy and cheese is melted.

Servings: Makes 4 sandwiches