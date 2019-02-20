Recipe: Croquembouche Donut Hole Tower

This gorgeous Croquembouche is the perfect alternative to cake or cupcakes.

Ingredients

80 old fashioned plain donut holes (for a 1.5 foot cone)

12 cups icing sugar

¼ -½ cup water

2 tsp white corn syrup

Red or pink liquid food colouring

3 shades of pink coloured sugar (dark to light)

1 foam cone (can be purchased at a craft store), covered in wrapping paper

80 toothpicks (approximately)

Preparation

Icing:

In a large bowl, whisk together icing sugar, water and corn syrup until no lumps remain. Glaze should be thick and opaque, but still thin enough for some to drip off of the donut holes. Add more water or icing sugar if necessary. Divide glaze evenly between 4 empty bowls. Add 2 drops to one bowl, 4 drops to the next and 8 drops to the last one, leaving one bowl blank. Mix each glaze with a separate spoon, and cover with plastic wrap to prevent drying out.

Assembly:

Starting with the darkest glaze, dip enough donut holes to go 1/4 of the way up the cone, dip in the corresponding coloured sugar and let dry on a cooling rack. Continue with the 3 other glazes. Choose a serving plate and place the cone on it.

When donut holes are dry, place a toothpick about 1/2" from the bottom of the cone, pushing the toothpick in about halfway and at a 45 degree angle. Pierce one of the darkest donut holes on the toothpick and repeat, going around the bottom layer and continuing 1/4 way up the cone.

Repeat with the remaining glaze colours, working with the second darkest, the lightest coloured and the white at the top. Serve and enjoy!