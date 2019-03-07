Fancy Franks' Coney Island (Chili-Topped Hotdog!) Recipe

(Photo credit: Instagram/@fancy_franks)

This recipe was originally published May 19, 2017.

Whether you’re a purist or someone who likes to take their food to the next level, you probably love a good chili dog. Though it’s a beefed up version (pun not really intended) of a hotdog, it’s a classic in its own right. And we’re thrilled to have this recipe from Toronto gourmet hotdog experts, Fancy Franks. This recipe is easy enough for weeknights, scales well for your backyard bashes, and we wouldn’t blame you for eating the chili on its own.

Ingredients

1 tbsp canola oil

1 large onion, diced

1 tbs minced garlic

¾ tsp salt

¾ tsp ground black pepper

2.5 lbs of fresh ground beef

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbs ground cumin

¾ tsp cayenne pepper

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

¾ tsp paprika

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup water

1 ½ tsp beef stock (or water)

4 all-beef hotdogs

4 egg hotdog buns

Chopped onions, for serving

Mustard, for serving

Preparation

Heat canola oil into a pot. Add onions, garlic, salt and pepper, and sauté for five to eight minutes over medium heat. Add ground beef, cook for ten minutes or until beef is browned. Add chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, paprika, tomato sauce, water and beef stock; bring to a boil for five minutes, then lower heat, cover and let simmer for an hour and a half.

Cook hotdogs, according to package directions. Place each hotdog into individual buns. Spread about a half cup of chili evenly on top of hotdog. Add chopped onions, and mustard. Enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Fancy Franks.

Servings: Makes 4 servings