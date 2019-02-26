Recipe: Boozy Milkshakes

These heavenly, creamy milkshakes are straight out of your childhood — but with a boozy twist. Blend them up for your next holiday party!

Ingredients

500 ml vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk

1 cup coffee liqueur or raspberry liqueur

Chocolate sauce

Coarse sugar

Water

Whipped cream, to garnish

Shaved milk and white chocolate, to garnish

Preparation

Rim glasses by dipping the rims in water and dipping into coarse sugar. Swirl the chocolate sauce into the glasses.

Combine ice cream, milk and liqueur in a blender. Pour into glasses and garnish with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

Servings: Makes 4 servings