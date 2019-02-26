Recipe: Boozy Milkshakes
These heavenly, creamy milkshakes are straight out of your childhood — but with a boozy twist. Blend them up for your next holiday party!
Ingredients
- 500 ml vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup coffee liqueur or raspberry liqueur
- Chocolate sauce
- Coarse sugar
- Water
- Whipped cream, to garnish
- Shaved milk and white chocolate, to garnish
Preparation
Rim glasses by dipping the rims in water and dipping into coarse sugar. Swirl the chocolate sauce into the glasses.
Combine ice cream, milk and liqueur in a blender. Pour into glasses and garnish with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.
Servings: Makes 4 servings
