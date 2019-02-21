Recipe: Blue Cheese-Encrusted Steak Sandwich with Whisky-Glazed Onions

FireHouse Chef Patrick’s steak sandwich will leave you feeling like you can fight a 3 alarm fire, but we suggest leaving it to the professionals and just sticking to the sandwich.

Ingredients

Whisky Glazed Onions:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion, sliced

1 tsp kosher salt + more to taste

½ tsp freshly ground pepper + more to taste

½ cup dark brown sugar

⅓ cup whisky

Sandwich:

4 New York strip loin steaks (½ lb each)

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

½ cup panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp whipping cream

1 baguette, cut into 4 pieces, sliced in half, using just the bottoms (reserve tops)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 large garlic clove, sliced in half

2 cups baby arugula

½ lemon, juiced

Preparation

Whisky Glazed Onions:

Heat the butter in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Stir in the yellow onions, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until softened and golden, 20 - 25 minutes. Stir in the sugar, then pull the pan off the heat and carefully add the whisky. Ignite the whisky with a gas flame or a long kitchen match and cook until the onions are glazed, about 2 minutes. Let cool, then season with salt to taste.

Sandwich:

Preheat your grill or grill pan to high heat. Season the steaks liberally with salt and pepper on both sides. Grill on each side for 3 minutes until nice grill marks form. Place the steaks on the top rack if necessary and finish cooking until the internal temperature reaches 125F for 1 medium-rare steak.

In a bowl combine the blue cheese, panko and cream. Mash with a fork until the mixture comes together. Once steaks reach an internal temperature of 125F divide the blue cheese mixture between the steaks and pat it evenly over the top. Adjust the oven to broil setting. Broil the steaks for 3-5 minutes, or until the crust becomes golden brown.

Brush the baguettes with 2 tbsp olive oil and place on the grill for just a few minutes to get nice char marks. Remove from the grill and rub with garlic. In a large bowl toss the arugula with lemon juice and remaining olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. To build your sandwich place a blue cheese-encrusted strip loin on top of a baguette bottom. Top with some whisky-glazed onions and a handful of the dressed arugula.

Servings: Makes 4 servings