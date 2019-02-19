Recipe: Blood Cakes
Cupcakes fit for a bloodsucker!
Cupcakes fit for a bloodsucker
This sweet treat is the perfect spooky addition to your Halloween party spread. Use your favourite cupcake recipe, or one from a box if you're looking to save time.
Ingredients
- 12 cupcakes of your choice
- 2 cups vanilla icing
- 1 cup jam or fruit compote
- Syringe
- Piping bag with large flat tip
Preparation
Pipe vanilla icing onto cupcakes. If jam is thick, heat and add water so consistency is like honey.
Use syringe to squeeze jam mixture on top cupcakes. Stick syringe inside cupcake for added spookiness.
Servings: Makes 12 cupcakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.