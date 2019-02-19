Skip to Main Content
Recipe: Blood Cakes

Cupcakes fit for a bloodsucker!

This sweet treat is the perfect spooky addition to your Halloween party spread. Use your favourite cupcake recipe, or one from a box if you're looking to save time.

Ingredients

  • 12 cupcakes of your choice
  • 2 cups vanilla icing
  • 1 cup jam or fruit compote
  • Syringe
  • Piping bag with large flat tip

Preparation

Pipe vanilla icing onto cupcakes. If jam is thick, heat and add water so consistency is like honey.

Use syringe to squeeze jam mixture on top cupcakes. Stick syringe inside cupcake for added spookiness.

Servings: Makes 12 cupcakes

