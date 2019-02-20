Recipe: Banana Cream Pie

Shahir's mini Banana Cream Pies are the ultimate retro recipe! Whip up these sweet little treats for your next holiday party.

Ingredients

Crust:

½ cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

¾ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup dark cocoa powder

1 egg

2 tbsp white sugar

¼ tsp salt

Filling:

½ can sweetened condensed milk

1 250g brick cream cheese, room temperature

1 tbsp dark rum

Pinch of salt

Bananas:

3 bananas, thinly sliced

¼ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 tbsp rum

Pinch of salt

Meringue topping:

6 egg whites, room temperature

1 cup white sugar

½ tsp coconut extract

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Pinch of salt

Garnish:

Large flake toasted coconut

Preparation

Crust:

Combine flour, cocoa, sugar and salt in food processor until combined. Add butter and egg and pulse until dough is formed. Knead in extra flour if dough is sticky enough that it sticks to your finger when touched.

Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 350F. Roll out chilled dough on a floured surface and cut using a mason jar lid or cookie cutter, depending on the size of your pan.

Press into greased tart tins or muffin pan, cover with small square of parchment paper and add baking beans. Blind bake for 15-20 minutes, until tart shells look firm and dry. Remove beans and set shells aside to cool.

Filling:

Beat all ingredients with a mixer until light and fluffy, set aside.

Bananas:

Add brown sugar, butter and salt to non stick frying pan over medium heat. Cook until melted. Add banana slices and toss until coated in mixture. If desired, add rum, then flambee.

Meringue:

Beat egg white and cream of tartar until soft peaks are formed. Keep beating and gradually add sugar, salt and coconut extract. Continue beating until the sugar has been dissolved. To test, take a small amount of meringue between your fingers and rub to feel for sugar granules.

Assembly:

Add filling to baked tart shells and fill half cm below the edge. Add a spoonful of bananas. Top with a generous dollop of meringue (can use a piping bag) and broil for 1-2 minutes until edges are brown, or use a blow torch.

Servings: Makes 12 muffin tin size tarts or 8 4" fluted tins