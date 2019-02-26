Recipe: L'Abattoir's Avocado Gimlet
This sophisticated sipper is surprisingly refreshing, and contains an unconventional cocktail ingredient — avocado!
This refreshing and creamy cocktail recipe comes to us from L’Abattoir in Vancouver. A popular choice off their menu, Shahir tasted this drink a few years back and has not stopped thinking about it since. Lucky for us, L’Abattoir let us share their recipe for this delicious and savoury cocktail on The Goods so you can recreate it at home.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz rosemary and olive oil-infused London Dry gin
- ½ oz Apfelkorn liqueur
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- ¼ fresh avocado
Preparation
Measure and combine all ingredients into a shaker tin and fill with ice.
Give it a long and hard shake to make sure the avocado blends into the cocktail.
Pour through a medium sized mesh strainer and into a large coupe glass. Enjoy!
Servings: Makes 1 cocktail
Comments
