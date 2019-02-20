Recipe: Anthony Bourdain's Clams with Chorizo, Leeks, Tomato and White Wine

Shahir got the chance to meet one of his culinary heroes, Anthony Bourdain. Inspired by his talk with Chef Bourdain, Shahir whipped up this delicious combination of clams and chorizo.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

6 oz best-quality fresh chorizo, thinly sliced

1 large or 2 medium leeks (white parts only), trimmed and sliced (about 2 1/2 cups)

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half

1 cup dry white wine

1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

4 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed

4 thick slices crusty sourdough bread

Salt (to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Preparation

In a large saute pan, heat 1 tbsp of the oil over medium high heat, then add the chorizo and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the chorizo has rendered its fat and is crisp and browned at the edges, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the remaining 1 tbsp oil, the leeks, and chopped garlic and stir to coat the vegetables with the oil. Season with salt and pepper and continue to cook until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in wine, increase the heat to high, and cook until the wine is reduced by half. Add the tomatoes and let the mixture come to a high boil. Add the clams, working in batches if necessary to ensure that they're in a single layer.

Cover the pan and cook until the clams have opened. Discard any unopened clams.

While the clams cook, toast the bread, then rub the surface of each piece of bread with the cut side of one of the remaining garlic cloves.

Serve with garlic toast.