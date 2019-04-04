Time to trench: 10 spring trench coats to shop now and at every budget

Just like the tailored white shirt or a pair of jeans, the trench coat has become a wardrobe essential — a true wear-anywhere closet staple that looks just as good with your work ensembles as it does with your off-duty look.

One of the most classic garments in fashion, the incredible transitional piece has had a fascinating, almost 200-year history en route to the modern takes seen today.

The trench coat first came into public consciousness during the First World War, though waterproof fabric outerwear originally developed in the 1820s. The coat took the shape that we recognize today during the Great War, adapted with trench warfare in mind, and was worn by army officers (the common claim that rank and file soldiers wore them in the trenches, however, is untrue).

Around the time of the Second World War, the trench coat ascending to mainstream fashion, this time through the glamorous world of Old Hollywood cinema. To this day some of the most iconic style moments involving the trench come from '40s, '50s, and '60s cinema.

For stylish bargain hunters, your luck at finding that one-in-a-million vintage piece at a local thrift store is looking good, seeing as how the overcoat has successfully withstood the test of time, earning its status as a forever piece. For the best look and quality while thrifting, keep your eyes peeled for well-known outerwear brands and don't be too hung up on size guidelines as trench coats can look great oversized. Instead, focus on the most flattering cuts for your body type.

On the Spring/Summer 2019 runways, the classic topper was revisited a multitude of times in a variety of cuts, textures, colours and prints. From studded versions at Celine to vinyl at Christopher Kane to voluminous pleats at Valentino, the trench is no doubt still a runway mainstay. And there was no shortage of styling inspiration, both on the catwalks and the street style scene, either. Whether worn completely done up and cinched at the waist as its own look, or left open and scrunched at the sleeves to show off an outfit underneath, there are many trench coat looks to rock this season. You can start wearing it now with your sweaters, and later with lighter blouses or tees.

Ahead, a chic selection of the latest trench coats, because even your most classic wardrobe staples can use a refresh from time to time.

Blue school

These days, warmer weather fashion goes hand in hand with playful hues. Lean into a springtime colour scheme with this sky-blue hooded number complete with standout lining on the inside.

Hooded Trench Coat, $49, joefresh.com

Mad about plaid

Tartan is a beloved perennial print that retains its relevance season after season. Go bold with this classic silhouette updated in a look-at-me tan, black and red check. It's a great statement-making topper to wear now, in the fall — whenever.

Plaid Cotton Trenchcoat, $69.99, hm.com

Snake charmer

The number of times snakeskin has been spotted on the runways and street style scene is astounding, which means the reptile pattern is here to stay. For those who love a good does of extra, this faux snake-printed trench with tortoiseshell buckle detailing is sure to become a new layering favourite.

Rosey Snake Print Trench, $79.99, Winners

Belle pastel

Sweeten up your warm weather look with a splash of eye-catching lilac. From the flowy silhouette to the tie-up detailing on the sleeves, this trench coat layers beautifully for a look that's fresh, soft, and ultra-feminine.

Supple Trench Coat, $179.90, rw-co.com

For the love of style

Don't let wet weather rain on your sartorial parade. This water-repellent cotton trench in a subtle, versatile plaid print will protect you from the elements without having to sacrifice style for function.

Water Repellent Belted Plaid Trench Coat, $199, frankandoak.com

Grey scale

Make all your minimalist dreams come true. With its clean, draped lines, this stone-coloured topper says relaxed, effortless and elegant, and will easily pair with any outfit.

Claudine Trench, $289 (on sale for $229), clubmonaco.ca

Green light

This olive green overcoat is giving us major utilitarian-meets-chic vibes. We love its figure-flattering flared silhouette and longer knee-length cut.

Maxi Trench Coat, $310, bananarepublic.ca

The shape shifter

What happens when an iconic heritage lifestyle brand known for its timeless outerwear teams up with one of the leading kings of high fashion for a capsule collection? A complete reinvention of the double-breasted London Fog trench coat, that's what. Leave it to the one-and-only Jeremy Scott to serve up customizable hemlines and unexpected zippers and leopard-print lining into one piece.

London Fog x Jeremy Scott Classic Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $348, thebay.com

Blooming brilliance

Eye-catching floral embroidery adds a touch of whimsy to a structured overcoat. The beauty of this A-line piece is that its not overly formal, so can easily transition into evening or weekend activities.

BLLUE Graceful Embroidered Cotton Mac, $735 (on sale for $514), tedbaker.com

Grand design

A removable (and wear-alone) knee-length vest on the inside, exaggerated fringe on the back; designer Adam Lippes has pulled out some major fashion stops for a striking neutral trench coat that truly stands out from the crowd.

Adam Lippes Fringe Back Trench Coat, $3,322.90, shopbop.com

Natasha Bruno is a Toronto-based freelance journalist with an obsession for beauty, health & wellness, women's issues, and curly hair. Follow her journey on Instagram @natashajbruno.