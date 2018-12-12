The up-and-coming Canadian beauty brands that are going to be huge in 2019

It's no secret that Canada is responsible for some huge names in the beauty industry. Brands like MAC Cosmetics, Lise Watier and The Ordinary were all founded here in the great white north, and over the years, they've seen massive success in the global market.

Canada is home to some of the industry's most beloved "clean," nutrient-rich brands, as well. Take Vancouver-born RMS Beauty, a celebrity favourite, or Toronto's Bite Beauty, which uses food-grade ingredients to create its massive range of lipsticks and multisticks.

It has beauty lovers wondering: What other Canadian brands are on the cusp of exploding? Which new launches are the ones to watch?

Whether you're on the hunt for effective skincare or want to overhaul your in-shower regimen, we've rounded up five Canadian skin, hair and body care brands that are destined to become mainstays in your beauty routine in 2019.

Céla

Launched this year by Celine Tadrissi, owner of Toronto's Hammam Spa, Céla is a skin, hair and body care line that puts naturally sourced ingredients, such as coffee, sugar and essential oils, front and centre.

Currently, Céla sells 10 products, which range from a shampoo and conditioner to a face mist and moisturizer, plus, of course, the two body scrubs that the brand is most known for. The Black Gold Supreme Coffee Scrub provides a thorough exfoliation thanks to a blend of fine, dark-roast coffee and raw sugar. The Seed to Skin Scrub Natural Grain Polish, on the other hand, nourishes with a combination of Amazonian cupuaçu seeds, shea butter and a blend of cedarwood, orange peel and patchouli essential oils (bonus: it also smells like creamsicles).

To get the full Céla experience, you can book a 60-minute Céla Seed to Skin Ritual at the Hammam Spa for $155. We can't wait to see what this Canadian brand has in store for 2019.

Consonant

Consonant Skincare was launched by Bill Baker back in 2009 and is perhaps the most well-known brand in this roundup. But we predict that 2019 — the brand's 10th anniversary — will be the year it finally gets the recognition it deserves south of the border (and everywhere else!).

Consonant's products are Canadian-made and use the highest concentration possible of organic botanical ingredients. The brand also eschews synthetic fragrance, parabens, sulfates, petroleum ingredients and phthalates.

Recently, Consonant unveiled its C3L Elevated Treatment. Using the most advanced cold laser machine in Canada, it's a nine-step, non-invasive treatment that also includes microdermabrasion and LED light therapy, paired with some fan-favourite Consonant Skincare products like the Natural Foaming Face Wash and HydrExtreme serum.

With its simple philosophy ("100% natural, clinically proven skincare") and effective, science-backed products, we imagine 2019 will bring even bigger and better things for this Canadian brand.

Voir

Launched in 2017, Voir Haircare is a Toronto-based brand that initially caught our eye thanks to its beautiful packaging. Developed in Canada with natural oils and extracts derived from renewable sources, Voir (which means "to see" in French) keeps its product offering tight, selling just four items: a masque, dry shampoo, oil and mousse.

But back to that gorgeous packing. Each weather-inspired label design is painted in-house on an artist's canvas before being digitally transferred onto recyclable packaging. Voir Haircare products also happen to be formulated without the use of silicones, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colours, mineral oil or animal testing. Now that's an Instagrammable brand we can get behind.

Province Apothecary

Province Apothecary started out like many small, independently owned brands do, with founder Julie Clark — a student of aromatherapy, holistic health and esthetics — developing products in her own kitchen.

Today, Province Apothecary has outgrown the home-run business model, but maintains its accessible feel, thanks to its unwavering commitment to using high-quality, certified organic ingredients (many of which are sourced in Canada, like seaweed from Nova Scotia, beeswax from Alberta, maple syrup from Quebec and lentil flour from Manitoba). Clark also maintains a hands-on approach to running Province Apothecary (see the brand's YouTube channel, which features how-to videos starring, you guessed it, Julie Clark).

The brand offers custom organic facials and treatments out of its airy Dundas Street W. skin care clinic in Toronto, where you're likely to encounter facialists hand-blending honey masks and serums right in front of you. As for Province Apothecary's product offerings, you can shop everything from jade rollers to body oil on the brand's website.

Basd

Co-founders and former coworkers (at health store Vega), Ashley Meston and Phil LeBeau launched Basd Body Care last year with two coffee-based body scrubs, Invigorating Mint and Indulgent Crème Brûlée, made from organic coffee, and add-ons like coconut sugar and sea salt. The caffeine in these scrubs promotes microcirculation to improve the appearance of stretch marks, scarring and cellulite, while organic sweet almond oil nourishes to leave your skin soft and smooth after exfoliation.

Basd has since added body washes and lotions to its lineup, which ships all over North America. With all that natural goodness, plus the brand's cool, graphic labels, we just know that 2019 is going to be a huge year for Basd Body Care.

Souzan Michael is a Toronto-based writer and editor with a deep, undying love of astrology, watermelon and Golden Retrievers. Follow her on Instagram @suziemichael.