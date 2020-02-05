The top 5 style trends from Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

The men's Fall/Winter 2020/21 collections have just wrapped up, and while the shows may not garner the same attention as the women's collections, they always leave fashion watchers excited for the next season, and armed with plenty of trends to incorporate into their wardrobe.

Are you ready to talk about next winter? You might be once you check out these key menswear trends from the runways in London, Milan, Paris and New York that are set to dominate your wardrobe later this year.

Sparkle everywhere

Shiny, crystal and sequin-beaded handiwork and metalwork was the first surprising trend from the recent Men's Fashion Week circuit. The most shimmering example closed the show at Kim Jones' Dior show in Paris and ensured cameras and smartphones were up! It was a crystal-and-sequin-beaded jacket that reportedly took more than 1,000 hours of handwork to produce.

Elsewhere, Olivier Rousteing transformed the Grande halle de la Villette into a landscape of endless sand dunes for the Balmain Fall/Winter collection. Don't worry…among the fluid suits and silk textiles you could still spot the label's trademark glitzy shimmer.

In Milan, Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton showed off the trend by debuting gold molten-metal-embroidered single-breasted tailored coats and cigarette trousers.

'70s swagger

According to the four major fashion capitals, the '70s are coming back…again. The throwback to the instantly recognizable decade became clear when flared jeans and fur started coming down numerous runways. Dries Van Noten presented a collection filled with mixed prints and textures that included a free-spirited assortment of ruffled tops, sheer button-ups, velvet pants and platform boots. There were also jackets topped with lush faux fur.

Tom Ford also seemed to have the decade on his mind when he was designing his Fall/Winter collection. Jackets came in a multitude of groovy hues and fabrications, which were complemented by iron-creased pants — the epitome of '70s chic.

Meanwhile, in London, up-and-comer Priya Ahluwalia presented a '70s-inspired collection, which featured all repurposed or recycled materials.

Gender neutral and skin-forward

A trend that's reflective of the broader shift in our culture, although gender-neutral items have long made appearances on the runway. But in recent seasons, the looks have shifted from startling to wearable, and from up-and-coming-designers to major fashion houses.

Alessandro Michele has become known for his innovative take on fashion trends and transforming Gucci with an unconventional aesthetic. This season was no different. Gucci's unisex ethos could be seen throughout the vintage-inspired show, which featured a number of models showing traditionally female silhouettes such as cropped sweaters, skirts and dresses, in a menswear context.

Showing some skin is a reality of almost every womenswear trend, but it's something that has never really popped up in menswear…until now. There were multiple shows featuring scantily clad models. Most dramatic was Rick Owens' show, where he showed several one-legged, one-sleeved jumpsuits for men.

In Milan, Marni seemed determined to usher in a pants-less trend for men, paired with knee-skimming boots.

Not to be outdone, Xander Zhou (who was the first menswear designer from China to be part of London Fashion Week) fully embraced the trend of showing a little skin. The designer, who is known for exploring the intersection of fashion and technology, presented a collection inspired by censorship, with a variety of skin-toned pieces bearing pixelated motifs.

Oversized tailoring

From barely there to a whole lot there. Oversized, slouchy looks were another takeaway trend from the runways of the four major fashion capitals. Slim fits may still be king, and oversized tailoring can be tricky to navigate, but these labels didn't shy away from the challenge.

Fendi led the way with plenty of oversized, but still tailored, looks popping up throughout their collection. Silvia Venturini Fendi's upcoming menswear collection was filled with wearable takes on the tricky trend. Boxy outerwear that still felt sophisticated, and gigantic accessories (especially the shoulder bags) best defined the trend.

Elsewhere, Paul Smith, Dunhill and Valentino all incorporated oversized tailoring in their men's collections for the upcoming season.

Monochromatic looks

Stylish gents (and their designers) just can't seem to quit the monochromatic trend. Season after season, you can easily find this style endorsed in most of the big fashion magazines.

Well, the bold yet somewhat monotonous look was back on the Fall/Winter 2020/21 runways, carried out in suits, separates — and plenty of athleisure wear. At Fendi, creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi showed off a variety of head-to-toe single colours in a variety of hues.

Elsewhere, A-Cold-Wall designer Samuel Ross showed off a selection of monochromatic looks in his well-received collection in Milan, his first time showing in the fashion capital.

Other labels showing off monochromatic looks included Salvatore Ferragamo, and Jil Sander, the brand that practically defined the monochromatic aesthetic.