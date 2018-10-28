The case for adding a midi skirt to your wardrobe and 12 to wear right now

Comfier than a mini and not as difficult to pull off as a maxi, midi skirts — generally, those that are designed to end just below the knees, or at mid-calf — have really hit their stride in recent seasons, especially those with full or A-line shapes.

Styled with your favourite turtleneck or oversized knit, these high-waisted midi's can be both low maintenance and high reward. Depending on the material, they can be styled to be office-friendly or holiday party-ready, and are the perfect separate to show off those stylish, over-the-knee boots you bought on Cyber Monday.

Wool mark

The full midi's structured shape stands out when cut in heavier, woven fabrics such as wool and cashmere. Pair it with a pretty printed blouse — tucked in, ideally — or silky camisole for maximum textural contrast.

Linen Wool Kilter Skirt, $350, comrags.com

Flannel Belted Skirt, $99.50, frankandoak.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Asymmetrical Wool Skirt, $864.89 (on sale for $605.42), shopbop.com

Buttoned up

Straight, large buttons on a midi skirt creates a retro-inspired, classic look, whereas asymmetrical seaming and trim will be slightly more elongating. Whichever style you go for, why not rock it with a sleek, fine-gauge turtleneck?

Wilfred Leona Skirt, $160, aritzia.com

Calf-Length Skirt, $64.99, hm.com

Corduroy Skirt with Belt, $79.90, zara.com

Evening standard

Crafted in materials such as satin and silk charmeuse, these skirts are fit for the fanciest of cocktail parties, but would also look just as cute paired with sneakers and your best fashion hoodie.

Karen Satin Skirt, $99.99, evernew.ca

Raquel Skirt+, about $652 CAD, tanyataylor.com

Embroidered Mesh Midi Skirt, $99.90, rw-co.com

Full stretch

Many of us wear comfy knit pencil skirts often. For an easy update, there's the knit midi. It might seem challenging to pull off, especially if you're petite, but can be surprisingly elongating when worn with heels.

Skirt 2534, $88, oakandfort.com

Flecked Knit Skirt, $69.99, shop.mango.com

Minimal Collection Skirt, $79.90, zara.com

Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her at @trucnguyen.