The case for adding a midi skirt to your wardrobe and 12 to wear right now
The long, full hemlines we’re coveting
Comfier than a mini and not as difficult to pull off as a maxi, midi skirts — generally, those that are designed to end just below the knees, or at mid-calf — have really hit their stride in recent seasons, especially those with full or A-line shapes.
Styled with your favourite turtleneck or oversized knit, these high-waisted midi's can be both low maintenance and high reward. Depending on the material, they can be styled to be office-friendly or holiday party-ready, and are the perfect separate to show off those stylish, over-the-knee boots you bought on Cyber Monday.
Wool mark
The full midi's structured shape stands out when cut in heavier, woven fabrics such as wool and cashmere. Pair it with a pretty printed blouse — tucked in, ideally — or silky camisole for maximum textural contrast.
Linen Wool Kilter Skirt, $350, comrags.com
Flannel Belted Skirt, $99.50, frankandoak.com
3.1 Phillip Lim Asymmetrical Wool Skirt, $864.89 (on sale for $605.42), shopbop.com
Buttoned up
Straight, large buttons on a midi skirt creates a retro-inspired, classic look, whereas asymmetrical seaming and trim will be slightly more elongating. Whichever style you go for, why not rock it with a sleek, fine-gauge turtleneck?
Wilfred Leona Skirt, $160, aritzia.com
Calf-Length Skirt, $64.99, hm.com
Corduroy Skirt with Belt, $79.90, zara.com
Evening standard
Crafted in materials such as satin and silk charmeuse, these skirts are fit for the fanciest of cocktail parties, but would also look just as cute paired with sneakers and your best fashion hoodie.
Karen Satin Skirt, $99.99, evernew.ca
Raquel Skirt+, about $652 CAD, tanyataylor.com
Embroidered Mesh Midi Skirt, $99.90, rw-co.com
Full stretch
Many of us wear comfy knit pencil skirts often. For an easy update, there's the knit midi. It might seem challenging to pull off, especially if you're petite, but can be surprisingly elongating when worn with heels.
Skirt 2534, $88, oakandfort.com
Flecked Knit Skirt, $69.99, shop.mango.com
Minimal Collection Skirt, $79.90, zara.com
